What do you think of this OKC Thunder player’s new look?

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma City Thunder player's new look is getting a lot of attention online. It's Steven Adams without a mustache.

His fellow "stache brother," Enes Kanter, posted this photo to Twitter and wrote, "Oops!! Somebody got an accident hahaha. Nooooo!!!!" Adams responded with "My apologies squire. I've already high fived my face with a chair."



No word if the ‘stache will return by the preseason in October.

