Lawton’s Deputy City Attorney named Comanche County District Judge

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's Deputy City Attorney has a new job title-Comanche County District Judge.

Governor Mary Fallin announced the appointment of Scott Meaders today. He will replace Judge Mark Smith who retired earlier this year.

Meaders has served as Lawton's deputy city attorney since 2005. He is also a lieutenant colonel and a judge advocate in the Army Reserve. His appointment is effective immediately.

