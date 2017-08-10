ATTENTION DADS: IKE will participate in the Million Father March August 11th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Eisenhower High School will participate in the Million Father March tomorrow, coinciding with the first day of school.

The Million Father March is a day for men to make a commitment to their children to help them throughout the school year. It is a rolling event that will take place on the first day of school in several cities between August 1st and September 19th.

Businesses are asked to participate by letting men have the morning off to walk. Eisenhower High School hopes this can be a community wide effort to give children encouragement on their first day.

An estimated 1 million men from 600 cities are expected to take part in the march this year.

