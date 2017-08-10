LPD asks drivers to proceed with caution to ensure every child g - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD asks drivers to proceed with caution to ensure every child gets to and from school safe

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police will be working hard tomorrow to make sure every child gets to and from school safely and they're asking drivers to help them out.

Police say kids can be unpredictable and sometimes they dart into the road without using the crosswalk.

They're encouraging drivers to be vigilant throughout the day, even when the flashing school zone lights aren't on.

"You never know, there may be a kid coming to school late, there may be a kid leaving school early trying to get home so always pay attention to the school signs, that way you're not interrupting traffic and you're not causing anybody to be in any kind of danger," Sgt. Timothy Jenkins said.

Sgt. Jenkins says it's always best to use caution when traveling in or around a school zone. Always go the speed limit and, if you see a child, pay attention to what they're doing before driving past them.

