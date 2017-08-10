Don’t miss the Lawton Rangers Rodeo

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Rangers Rodeo continues tonight and you won't want to miss it.

The first round of performances was last night but, remember, the rodeo runs through Saturday.

Performances continue tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the gate. Children ages six to twelve are $7 and children five and under are free.

And, after the rodeo, you can go next door to the dance! Tickets are $5 at the gate.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.