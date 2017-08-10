Celebrate National Farmers Market Week Aug 12th at the Great Pla - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Celebrate National Farmers Market Week Aug 12th at the Great Plains Coliseum

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Lawton Farmers Market file photo (Source KSWO) Lawton Farmers Market file photo (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Farmers Market will celebrate National Farmers Market Week on August 12. The event is free and open to the public.

“Farmers markets play a vital role not just in generating real income for farmers, but in forming a healthy, prosperous food systems,” says Jen Cheek, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “By providing the opportunity for farmers to connect directly with consumers, markets serve as education centers. Vendors are teaching customers about agriculture and sharing recipes and new foods with their neighbors. Markets are making people and communities stronger and healthier.”

Comanche County Health Department Community Wellness Dietitian Ashley Lazzerini will present a food demo of a hearty hybrid of regular pasta and zucchini zoodles accompanied by a thick Bolognese sauce with tons of garden fresh produce such as okra, zucchini. squash, and carrots.

“One of the things we try to emphasize as part of the Lawton Farmers Market Institute is education, and a component of that is showing people how easy it is to eat healthy and eat seasonally at your local farmers market, and Ashley will be using a variety of vegetables you can find right now at your Lawton Farmers Market,” Lawton Farmers Market board member Cathy Field said.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Canadian diplomat in Cuba also suffered hearing loss

    Canadian diplomat in Cuba also suffered hearing loss

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-08-10 06:04:19 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:25:58 GMT
    U.S. officials believe a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Cuba with severe hearing loss can be attributed to a covert sonic device.
    U.S. officials believe a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Cuba with severe hearing loss can be attributed to a covert sonic device.

  • In new threat, Trump demands NKorea 'get their act together'

    In new threat, Trump demands NKorea 'get their act together'

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-08-10 08:44:38 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:15:42 GMT

    Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

    Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

  • Study says Trump moves trigger health premium jumps for 2018

    Study says Trump moves trigger health premium jumps for 2018

    Thursday, August 10 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-08-10 07:44:21 GMT
    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:15:05 GMT

    An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.

    An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.

    •   
Powered by Frankly