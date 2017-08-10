Celebrate National Farmers Market Week Aug 12th at the Great Plains Coliseum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Farmers Market will celebrate National Farmers Market Week on August 12. The event is free and open to the public.

“Farmers markets play a vital role not just in generating real income for farmers, but in forming a healthy, prosperous food systems,” says Jen Cheek, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “By providing the opportunity for farmers to connect directly with consumers, markets serve as education centers. Vendors are teaching customers about agriculture and sharing recipes and new foods with their neighbors. Markets are making people and communities stronger and healthier.”

Comanche County Health Department Community Wellness Dietitian Ashley Lazzerini will present a food demo of a hearty hybrid of regular pasta and zucchini zoodles accompanied by a thick Bolognese sauce with tons of garden fresh produce such as okra, zucchini. squash, and carrots.

“One of the things we try to emphasize as part of the Lawton Farmers Market Institute is education, and a component of that is showing people how easy it is to eat healthy and eat seasonally at your local farmers market, and Ashley will be using a variety of vegetables you can find right now at your Lawton Farmers Market,” Lawton Farmers Market board member Cathy Field said.

