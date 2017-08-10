Addition to LHS mural unveiled - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Addition to LHS mural unveiled

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: LPS Communications Dept. Source: LPS Communications Dept.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The second part of a large mural depicting some of Lawton High School's history was unveiled in the school's cafeteria Thursday afternoon.

The mural is the work of teacher and muralist Kenny Hobbs.
Each year the graduating class donates some money to a school improvement project.

Hobbs says in 2006 they raised the money and wanted a mural on the cafeteria wall.  He did the first half of it for that class and in 2014 they wanted him to complete the mural so he finished the school, added the school’s mascot, the wolverine, and a timeline of state championships and national championships.

Also at the bottom of the mural is a portrait of the entire team and coaches of the 1993 National Wrestling Champions and other memories.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Canadian diplomat in Cuba also suffered hearing loss

    Canadian diplomat in Cuba also suffered hearing loss

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-08-10 06:04:19 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 1:25 AM EDT2017-08-11 05:25:39 GMT
    U.S. officials believe a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Cuba with severe hearing loss can be attributed to a covert sonic device.
    U.S. officials believe a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Cuba with severe hearing loss can be attributed to a covert sonic device.

  • Trump doubles down on 'fire and fury' vow as wargames near

    Trump doubles down on 'fire and fury' vow as wargames near

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-08-10 08:44:38 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 1:25 AM EDT2017-08-11 05:25:37 GMT

    Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

    Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

  • High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill

    High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-08-10 23:34:58 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-08-11 04:45:30 GMT

    A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.

    A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.

    •   
Powered by Frankly