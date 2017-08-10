Addition to LHS mural unveiled

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The second part of a large mural depicting some of Lawton High School's history was unveiled in the school's cafeteria Thursday afternoon.

The mural is the work of teacher and muralist Kenny Hobbs.

Each year the graduating class donates some money to a school improvement project.

Hobbs says in 2006 they raised the money and wanted a mural on the cafeteria wall. He did the first half of it for that class and in 2014 they wanted him to complete the mural so he finished the school, added the school’s mascot, the wolverine, and a timeline of state championships and national championships.

Also at the bottom of the mural is a portrait of the entire team and coaches of the 1993 National Wrestling Champions and other memories.

