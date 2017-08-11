One taken to hospital after Lawton crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after an overnight crash in Lawton.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on 60th Street near Coombs Road.

According to scanner traffic, the vehicle drove into a ditch.

The driver was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

It's still not clear what led up to the crash.

