One taken to hospital after Lawton crash

With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
Poll: People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective and stop trying to scrap it.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
