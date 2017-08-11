2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) - Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested in Oklahoma.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 35-year-old George Michael Jude and 36-year-old Sandra Yeahquo were arrested Wednesday and were being held in the Tulsa County jail. They're wanted on first-degree robbery charges in Kentucky.

Mount Sterling police said in a Facebook post that a man shoplifted several items and pepper-sprayed the victim when she tried to stop him Sunday. A woman was accused of being an accomplice and providing the pepper spray before they entered the store. They fled in a minivan with Oklahoma license plates.

In Oklahoma, Jude has been charged with being a fugitive from justice, and Yeahquo was charged with larceny and being a fugitive. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

