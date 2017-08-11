2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker

With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
Just after 5:30 p.m. on August 10th, Chickasha police officers were alerted to shots fired inside a home on the 400 block of E. Ada Sipuel. Authorities found 45-year-old Dan Beal, III deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside. A witness reported seeing a 4-door, gray car, with “Scissortail,” style OK tags, occupied by 4 subjects, leaving the area of the house. The two front seat occupants were white males.
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely.".
Poll: People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective and stop trying to scrap it.
