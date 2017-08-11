One dead following shooting in Chickasha - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

One dead following shooting in Chickasha

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- Just after 5:30 p.m. on August 10th, Chickasha police officers were alerted to shots fired inside a home on the 400 block of E. Ada Sipuel. Authorities found 45-year-old Dan Beal, III deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside.

A witness reported seeing a 4-door, gray car, with “Scissortail,” style  OK tags, occupied by 4 subjects, leaving the area of the house.  The two front seat occupants were white males. 

If anyone has any information, please call the OSBI hotline at (405) 848-6724 or 1-800-522-8017.

