One dead following shooting in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- Just after 5:30 p.m. on August 10th, Chickasha police officers were alerted to shots fired inside a home on the 400 block of E. Ada Sipuel. Authorities found 45-year-old Dan Beal, III deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside.

A witness reported seeing a 4-door, gray car, with “Scissortail,” style OK tags, occupied by 4 subjects, leaving the area of the house. The two front seat occupants were white males.

If anyone has any information, please call the OSBI hotline at (405) 848-6724 or 1-800-522-8017.

