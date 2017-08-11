Drivers be cautious: School starts August 15 in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Police Department is reminding citizens posted speed limits will change during school hours beginning Tuesday, August 15.

“I’m certain our children will be excited to begin another school year, so let’s look out for them because they may not be looking out for you. The Altus Police Department wants everyone to have a safe and happy school year!” said Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Observe all posted speed limits and other traffic signs between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Stop for school buses that are loading and unloading children and watch for them as they cross the street.

