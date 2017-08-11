The Lawton Rangers Rodeo Parade is August 12th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Rangers Rodeo Parade will start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12. This the last day of the Lawton Ranger's rodeo. Line-up will begin at 8:00 a.m. in the northwest corner of Central Mall.

The parade will travel west down C Avenue, past City Hall to 9th Street, then south to D Avenue. The parade will turn east on D Avenue, pass the reviewing stand between 5th and 6th Streets, and return to the Mall parking lot.

During the parade, the roads will be blocked off from 8:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Do not drive through or move the barricades.

Parade activities include contests for best dressed Cowboy, Cowgirl, and Rodeo Clown for kids under six beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the reviewing stand in front of City National Bank. The Marlow Gunfighters will be performing at the reviewing stand after the kid's contests. A $500 Grand Award will be given to the entry that best represents the parade theme. Three other awards of $150 will be given to the best riding club, best float, and best marching unit.

Parade entry forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce, online at lawtonrangers.com or on Facebook at Lawton Rangers or contact Wayne Bales at waynebales66@gmail.com or 580-585-0830. They are still accepting entries and it is completely free to enter.

Don’t forget about the last night of Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo around 7:30 p.m. at the L.O. Ranch Arena, 2004 SE 60th Street. Over 400 of the most skilled cowboys and cowgirls in the country will compete in tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. The Rodeo Dance lineup for August 12 is the Waylon Holley Band.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lawtonrangers.com or at EZ Go, Crutcher’s Western Wear, Ruben’s Shoes, and Atwood’s Ranch & Home.

