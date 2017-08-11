United Way of Stephens Co announces the head of 2017-18 fundraising campaign

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Ken and DeDe Graham will head the 2017-18 fundraising campaign for the United Way of Stephens County.

“The Grahams are well known and respected here. They’ve been strong supporters of the United Way; they understand its importance to our county and they have a deep appreciation for the volunteers who work so hard to help those in need. Our hope is everyone will rally around their commitment, embrace their leadership and enthusiasm and help make this the most successful campaign we’ve ever had," said Lucy Parker, administrative manager for Wilco Machine and Fab and chairman of the United Way board of directors.

This year’s campaign, with a goal of $325,000, officially kicks off Aug. 25 in Halliburton Stadium at halftime of the Duncan season opening football game against Sapulpa.

“DeDe and I are pleased to serve as co-chairmen of this year’s campaign,” Graham said. “We were taught by our parents to believe that helping others is a blessing. We’ve admired the work of the United Way agencies and the volunteers who support the. We’re honored to assume a larger role in this year’s campaign and to help those people who work so hard to help others. We’ll do any and every thing we can.”

Information provided by the United Way of Stephens County.