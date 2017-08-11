Medicine Park Community Blood Drive to be held at the aquarium a - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Medicine Park Community Blood Drive to be held at the aquarium at Aug 13

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- There's plenty of things going on across Southwest Oklahoma to keep you busy this weekend.

If you go on Sunday to the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, you can even save a life. The Medicine Park Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Sunday from noon to 3 o'clock that afternoon.

If you donate, you'll get free admission into the aquarium to check out all the neat things they have. They encourage you to sign up at the aquarium or one of the businesses in Medicine Park but you are more than welcome to just show up.

