Oklahoma bail bond agent charged with murder in shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma bail bond agent has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of man who the agent said she was revoking bond for and trying to arrest.

Bond agent Chasity Carey of Drumright was charged Friday in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Brandon James Williams at Carey's office inside Signature Bail Bonds in Stillwater.

Carey's attorneys did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Stillwater police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says Carey told police she and Williams fought during a meeting Wednesday in her office and she took a gun from her desk and shot him in self-defense.

Gibbs says a witness and video evidence contradict Carey's account.

Gibbs told The Associated Press the video would not be released because it is evidence in an ongoing investigation.

