SLIDESHOW: Lawton Public School students head back to school

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Public School students are now just getting home from their first day of school.

Officials say the only major change in the school system this semester is the requirement for school visitors to have a government issued I.D.

But now that everyone is back on the roads, Chief of Police for Lawton Public Schools David Hornbeck just wants to remind everyone to stay safe.

“I want to remind you that school has started back and it will be more congested. We will have more pedestrians in crosswalk area and lots of students traversing to and from school and to and from school in the mornings and afternoons. We want you to be aware of this, the crosswalks, the school speed zones, pay attention to your speed and we definitely want to keep our children safe during this time of year.”

Now if your kiddos have not already started school, it won’t be long. Duncan will start on the 16th, Cache will start on the 21st, and Elgin will finish off the season on the 23rd.

  • Trump: NKorea 'will regret it fast' if acts against US ally

    With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.

  • Senate GOP rallies behind McConnell in feud with Trump

    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might have to think about stepping aside if he doesn't deliver on the president's agenda of health care, taxes and infrastructure.
  • Medicine Park Community Blood Drive to be held at the aquarium on Aug 13

    There's plenty of things going on across Southwest Oklahoma to keep you busy this weekend. If you go on Sunday to the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, you can even save a life. The Medicine Park Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Sunday from noon to 3 o'clock that afternoon. If you donate, you'll get free admission into the aquarium to check out all the neat things they have. 

