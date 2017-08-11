SLIDESHOW: Lawton Public School students head back to school

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Public School students are now just getting home from their first day of school.

Officials say the only major change in the school system this semester is the requirement for school visitors to have a government issued I.D.

But now that everyone is back on the roads, Chief of Police for Lawton Public Schools David Hornbeck just wants to remind everyone to stay safe.

“I want to remind you that school has started back and it will be more congested. We will have more pedestrians in crosswalk area and lots of students traversing to and from school and to and from school in the mornings and afternoons. We want you to be aware of this, the crosswalks, the school speed zones, pay attention to your speed and we definitely want to keep our children safe during this time of year.”

Now if your kiddos have not already started school, it won’t be long. Duncan will start on the 16th, Cache will start on the 21st, and Elgin will finish off the season on the 23rd.

