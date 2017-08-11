Fort Sill hosts color casting ceremony ahead of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade deployment

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- One unit at Fort Sill is gearing up for deployment. This morning, they packaged up their flag in preparation. Fort Sill held a color casing ceremony today to see the 75th Field Artillery Brigade off to deployment. They are being deployed all across the Middle East to aid in the fight against ISIS.

Erin Corrigan was there to see her husband off to his first deployment and says she could not be prouder and she's focused on taking things one day at a time.

“I’m just extremely proud of him. I’m proud of him as just a man in general. I’m proud of him as an American soldier and I just cannot wait to fast-forward time a bit until he’s back home and without families.

We also spoke with the Brigade commander. He feels his brigade is very prepared, saying he's proud of their capability.

Their flag will not be flown again until they arrive at their deployment location. The 75th Field Artillery brigade will be gone for around 9 months.

