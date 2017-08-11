Fort Sill hosts color casting ceremony ahead of the 75th Field A - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Fort Sill hosts color casting ceremony ahead of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade deployment

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- One unit at Fort Sill is gearing up for deployment.  This morning, they packaged up their flag in preparation. Fort Sill held a color casing ceremony today to see the 75th Field Artillery Brigade off to deployment. They are being deployed all across the Middle East to aid in the fight against ISIS.

Erin Corrigan was there to see her husband off to his first deployment and says she could not be prouder and she's focused on taking things one day at a time.

“I’m just extremely proud of him. I’m proud of him as just a man in general. I’m proud of him as an American soldier and I just cannot wait to fast-forward time a bit until he’s back home and without families.

We also spoke with the Brigade commander. He feels his brigade is very prepared, saying he's proud of their capability.

Their flag will not be flown again until they arrive at their deployment location. The 75th Field Artillery brigade will be gone for around 9 months.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump: NKorea 'will regret it fast' if acts against US ally

    Trump: NKorea 'will regret it fast' if acts against US ally

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-08-11 09:05:21 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:35:39 GMT

    With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.

    With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.

  • Senate GOP rallies behind McConnell in feud with Trump

    Senate GOP rallies behind McConnell in feud with Trump

    Friday, August 11 2017 4:45 AM EDT2017-08-11 08:45:07 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:27:51 GMT
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might have to think about stepping aside if he doesn't deliver on the president's agenda of health care, taxes and infrastructure.
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might have to think about stepping aside if he doesn't deliver on the president's agenda of health care, taxes and infrastructure.

  • Medicine Park Community Blood Drive to be held at the aquarium on Aug 13

    Medicine Park Community Blood Drive to be held at the aquarium on Aug 13

    Friday, August 11 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:00:28 GMT

    There's plenty of things going on across Southwest Oklahoma to keep you busy this weekend. If you go on Sunday to the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, you can even save a life. The Medicine Park Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Sunday from noon to 3 o'clock that afternoon. If you donate, you'll get free admission into the aquarium to check out all the neat things they have. 

    There's plenty of things going on across Southwest Oklahoma to keep you busy this weekend. If you go on Sunday to the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, you can even save a life. The Medicine Park Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Sunday from noon to 3 o'clock that afternoon. If you donate, you'll get free admission into the aquarium to check out all the neat things they have. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly