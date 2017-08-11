Upcoming Low-Level Flights in OK will Map Faults and Underground Geology

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- In accordance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, the U.S. Geological Survey and Oklahoma Geological Survey is announcing a low-level airborne project to better understand the location of deep faults and sub-surface geology via airborne technology.

Goldak Airborne Surveys will fly over Alfalfa, Beckham, Comanche, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Tillman, Woods, and Woodward counties to capture 3-D images of geology beneath the Earth’s surface for earthquake hazard and mineral resources. They will measure variations the Earth’s magnetic field to help with imaging faults as well as intrusions. The scientific instruments pose no risk to humans, animals, or plant life.

“Oklahoma has been experiencing increased seismicity since about 2009. Many of these earthquakes occur on faults that haven’t been mapped,” said USGS scientist and project lead Dr. Anji Shah. “In order to better understand local seismic hazards, the USGS and OGS will use the new data to work towards improved fault maps.”

The surveys will take approximately 6-10 weeks to complete and will be based out of Altus, Oklahoma.

