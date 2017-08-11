Upcoming Low-Level Flights in OK will Map Faults and Underground - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Upcoming Low-Level Flights in OK will Map Faults and Underground Geology

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source USGS) (Source USGS)
(Source USGS) (Source USGS)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- In accordance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, the U.S. Geological Survey and Oklahoma Geological Survey is announcing a low-level airborne project to better understand the location of deep faults and sub-surface geology via airborne technology.

Goldak Airborne Surveys will fly over Alfalfa, Beckham, Comanche, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Tillman, Woods, and Woodward counties to capture 3-D images of geology beneath the Earth’s surface for earthquake hazard and mineral resources. They will measure variations the Earth’s magnetic field to help with imaging faults as well as intrusions. The scientific instruments pose no risk to humans, animals, or plant life.

“Oklahoma has been experiencing increased seismicity since about 2009. Many of these earthquakes occur on faults that haven’t been mapped,” said USGS scientist and project lead Dr. Anji Shah. “In order to better understand local seismic hazards, the USGS and OGS will use the new data to work towards improved fault maps.”

The surveys will take approximately 6-10 weeks to complete and will be based out of Altus, Oklahoma.

 Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump: NKorea 'will regret it fast' if acts against US ally

    Trump: NKorea 'will regret it fast' if acts against US ally

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-08-11 09:05:21 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:39:57 GMT

    With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.

    With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.

  • Senate GOP rallies behind McConnell in feud with Trump

    Senate GOP rallies behind McConnell in feud with Trump

    Friday, August 11 2017 4:45 AM EDT2017-08-11 08:45:07 GMT
    Friday, August 11 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:39:37 GMT
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might have to think about stepping aside if he doesn't deliver on the president's agenda of health care, taxes and infrastructure.
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might have to think about stepping aside if he doesn't deliver on the president's agenda of health care, taxes and infrastructure.

  • Medicine Park Community Blood Drive to be held at the aquarium on Aug 13

    Medicine Park Community Blood Drive to be held at the aquarium on Aug 13

    Friday, August 11 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:00:28 GMT

    There's plenty of things going on across Southwest Oklahoma to keep you busy this weekend. If you go on Sunday to the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, you can even save a life. The Medicine Park Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Sunday from noon to 3 o'clock that afternoon. If you donate, you'll get free admission into the aquarium to check out all the neat things they have. 

    There's plenty of things going on across Southwest Oklahoma to keep you busy this weekend. If you go on Sunday to the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, you can even save a life. The Medicine Park Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Sunday from noon to 3 o'clock that afternoon. If you donate, you'll get free admission into the aquarium to check out all the neat things they have. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly