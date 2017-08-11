Upcoming Low-Level Flights in OK will Map Faults and Underground Geology

With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
There's plenty of things going on across Southwest Oklahoma to keep you busy this weekend. If you go on Sunday to the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, you can even save a life. The Medicine Park Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Sunday from noon to 3 o'clock that afternoon. If you donate, you'll get free admission into the aquarium to check out all the neat things they have.
On August 12th, dozens of men and women in Northeast Comanche County are being inducted as new Lions Club members. They will celebrate the charter night of the Elgin, Fletcher, Sterling Tri-City Centennial Lions Club at the Fletcher School Cafetorium at 6:00 p.m. “I am proud to welcome these men and women into Lions! Elgin, Fletcher, and Sterling will also be proud to have such a fine group serving their community,” said Lions District Governor...
In accordance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, the U.S. Geological Survey and Oklahoma Geological Survey is announcing a low-level airborne project to better understand the location of deep faults and sub-surface geology via airborne technology. Goldak Airborne Surveys will fly over Alfalfa, Beckham, Comanche, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Tillman, Woods, and Woodward counties.
