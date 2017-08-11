Lions Charter New Club in Elgin, Fletcher, Sterling - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lions Charter New Club in Elgin, Fletcher, Sterling

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

FLETCHER, OK (KSWO) — On August 12th, dozens of men and women in Northeast Comanche County are being inducted as new Lions Club members. They will celebrate the charter night of the Elgin, Fletcher, Sterling Tri-City Centennial Lions Club at the Fletcher School Cafetorium at 6:00 p.m.

“I am proud to welcome these men and women into Lions! Elgin, Fletcher, and Sterling will also be proud to have such a fine group serving their community,” said Lions District Governor J.P. Williams.

Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with any Lions Club in your area please visit www.weserve.org or www.bealion.org.

