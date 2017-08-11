Altus VA opens new outpatient clinic

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)-Altus veterans now have a new outpatient facility for all their medical needs.



Altus VA outpatient clinic held their grand opening on 16 and Main Street on Friday.



The facility used to be located on Park Lane and was contracted through Integris Family Care.



Valor Healthcare took over that contract this year and moved the clinic to its new location.



When Jymmy Joe Martin arrived at his appointment Friday he noticed nothing different about the clinic beside the new building.



"It's nicer, newer, cleaner,” said Martin.



That's because everything is the same including the staff.



"We bought along the entire previous staff from Integris so these veterans don't have to get used to new providers,” said Dr. Scott Wise, President Valor Healthcare.



Which is something Martin said he appreciates.



He said having gone to the same clinic for 10 years, adapting to a new staff would have been difficult.



"The nurses are still the nurses we had and of course my doctor,” said Martin. “Got the same doctor that I've always had so that makes it a lot easier"



Luckily, he also won't see a change in the services.



The new 5-thousand square-foot clinic is equipped with primary care, mental health care, behavioral and telehealth services.



Wise said that was the goal, to make the veterans feel at home.



"There are veterans in this area that are not getting their healthcare either through the VA or this clinic or variations,” said Wise. “So, we want to get them enrolled let them know what services are available here at the clinic and be able to get the healthcare that they deserve."



Martin sends a message to other veterans considering the new location.



"Any veteran that is out there that needs help with in this area I would recommend this facility and the nurses and the staff 110%,” said Martin.

Anyone could use the medical center before, but this one is solely for veterans.

To make an appointment call the clinic at (580) 482-0721.

