Christmas party held at hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Members of the Lawton community came together to hold a special event for the boy with an inoperable brain tumor working his way through his "bucket list."
A "Christmas in August" party was held for Justin Rodriguez at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
But the 12-year-old wasn't at the head of the party – while one of Justin's last wishes was to have a Christmas party, he didn't want it to be all about him.
So, party organizers brought in a group of kids from Unity Lawton, and Justin gave them the gifts and Christmas joy.
"It just makes me feel nice inside, and I thought it'd be fun for them, doing all these crazy things,” Justin said. “It makes me so happy, and makes my heart melt seeing all these kids smile, and having fun.”
Justin has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive, malignant form of cancer in his brain.
His mother posted his list of last wishes online, and said they have been overwhelmed with love and support from the community and beyond.
He recently received an encouraging video message from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
