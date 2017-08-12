Lawton Rangers celebrate city's birthday host annual parade

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Lawton Rangers beat the rain Saturday morning and rode around downtown on horseback for the annual rodeo parade.

It's all a part of the 116th Birthday Celebration for the City of Lawton and hosted by the Lawton Rangers. There were people showing their support by participating in the parade on floats, motorcycles and even tractors.



Tom Phillips, the Vice President and Parade chairman for the Lawton Rangers says it's important to keep history alive and continue the traditions that were made a long time ago.

"It's one of those things that we can't forget it," said Phillips. "We have to stay with history. Remember what we've done in the past. Hang on to some of our old traditions. It's just important stuff to do."

Ronnie Mullen was one of hundreds who participated today. He and his step kids have been riding in the parade ever since they were little. He says the event is all about family and teaching his children the importance of history and giving back.

"The western way of life is a part of it all. This is what we're about. This is the way it started."

The festivities continue tonight for the final night of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m., if the rain holds up. We'll update you on the weather on the air and on the First Alert Weather app.

