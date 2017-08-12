Expo empowers women of color

Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Galilee Missionary Baptist Church prepared hundreds of students for the school year Saturday at their second annual back to school giveaway.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Galilee Missionary Baptist Church prepared hundreds of students for the school year Saturday at their second annual back to school giveaway.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, women of all shades and backgrounds celebrated their achievements in the community at Lawton's 2nd annual Women of Color Expo held at the Hilton Garden Inn.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, women of all shades and backgrounds celebrated their achievements in the community at Lawton's 2nd annual Women of Color Expo held at the Hilton Garden Inn.