Expo empowers women of color

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, women of all shades and backgrounds celebrated their achievements in the community at Lawton's 2nd annual Women of Color Expo held at the Hilton Garden Inn.



This year’s theme was empowerment and focused on issues women of color may face every day and solutions to those problems.



Shaquana Gray was just one of many women who decided to drop by the event.



She said although it was her first year, it will not be her last.



"As women of color it's very important to go out and support other women of color and support their business ventures and everything,” said Gray.



The event featured 20 different vendors from across Lawton, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.



Keynote speaker Valenthia Doolin spoke to guests and six women received awards for Educator, Entrepreneur, Woman of the Year and more.



Event organizer Connon Neal said that was their goal of the day---to celebrate those women and empower women like Gray.



"We have to highlight the women that are really doing something,” said Neal. “Women are the backbone of us. If we didn't have a mother, a sister or grandmother what would we do."



