Galilee Missionary Baptist Church hosts back to school giveaway

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Galilee Missionary Baptist Church prepared hundreds of students for the school year Saturday at their second annual back to school giveaway.



Last year, the church gave out 60 book bags for children.



This year they asked students to bring their own book bags and filled them with necessary school supplies.



Parents and children were also able to get free haircuts from Elite Academy to kick off the school year.



Pastor Michael Logan said the day was about having fun and giving students the confidence to start the year strong.

"Hopefully we can reach children that may not have the supplies to go back to school and be able to get those supplies for them,” said Logan.



