Local taxidermist wins National Championship - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Local taxidermist wins National Championship

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A Lawton Taxidermist is celebrating another national championship added to his already impressive shelf of accomplishments.

One of Mickey Bowman's  cold water fish mounts won him the title last month in Salt Lake City Utah. It's a career he's been doing for over 25 years now.

"Before I got out of the army, they had a thing called project transition that Nixon had for the Veterans so I went to a school in Denver, Colorado to learn a few things on taxidermy," said Bowman.

He knew with his passion for the outdoors mixed with his artistic capabilities, he could go far.

"I enjoy it," said Bowman. "I enjoy competing in the top levels now and it's really enjoyable when you win."

Most Artistic Entry, State and National Championships are just some of the awards Bowman has won throughout his career. He mounts everything from deer, turkeys, geese and ducks, but his favorite is fish such as trout because he loves to paint.

"I like to do some really neat stuff to it and make it a mount that they really love and enjoy to have in their house.," said Bowman. "I like to see a smile on their face when they pick up their mount because they love what it looks like."

Bowman says winning the money and title means a lot but seeing his name in magazines and mounts he did on the covers make him proud of his work.

"It feels good," said Bowman. "I didn't know they were going to put my name in there cause normally they don't put the taxidermist names that mounted it."

With hunting season just around the corner, Bowman encourages anglers who would like to get a mount done this year to contact him at Mickey-Bowman-taxidermy-dot-com. He also has mounts at Old Plantation in Medicine Park and at Dicks Sporting Goods on display.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally

    3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally

    Sunday, August 13 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-08-13 06:36:55 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-13 16:19:04 GMT

    The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

    The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

  • Study says Trump moves trigger health premium jumps for 2018

    Study says Trump moves trigger health premium jumps for 2018

    Thursday, August 10 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-08-10 07:44:21 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 9:47 AM EDT2017-08-13 13:47:58 GMT

    An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.

    An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.

  • Local taxidermist wins National Championship

    Local taxidermist wins National Championship

    Sunday, August 13 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-08-13 12:26:44 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A Lawton Taxidermist is celebrating another national championship added to his already impressive shelf of accomplishments.

    A Lawton Taxidermist is celebrating another national championship added to his already impressive shelf of accomplishments.

    •   
Powered by Frankly