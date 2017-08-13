Local taxidermist wins National Championship

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A Lawton Taxidermist is celebrating another national championship added to his already impressive shelf of accomplishments.



One of Mickey Bowman's cold water fish mounts won him the title last month in Salt Lake City Utah. It's a career he's been doing for over 25 years now.



"Before I got out of the army, they had a thing called project transition that Nixon had for the Veterans so I went to a school in Denver, Colorado to learn a few things on taxidermy," said Bowman.



He knew with his passion for the outdoors mixed with his artistic capabilities, he could go far.



"I enjoy it," said Bowman. "I enjoy competing in the top levels now and it's really enjoyable when you win."



Most Artistic Entry, State and National Championships are just some of the awards Bowman has won throughout his career. He mounts everything from deer, turkeys, geese and ducks, but his favorite is fish such as trout because he loves to paint.



"I like to do some really neat stuff to it and make it a mount that they really love and enjoy to have in their house.," said Bowman. "I like to see a smile on their face when they pick up their mount because they love what it looks like."



Bowman says winning the money and title means a lot but seeing his name in magazines and mounts he did on the covers make him proud of his work.



"It feels good," said Bowman. "I didn't know they were going to put my name in there cause normally they don't put the taxidermist names that mounted it."

With hunting season just around the corner, Bowman encourages anglers who would like to get a mount done this year to contact him at Mickey-Bowman-taxidermy-dot-com. He also has mounts at Old Plantation in Medicine Park and at Dicks Sporting Goods on display.

