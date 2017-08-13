Local taxidermist wins National Championship

The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
An analysis released Thursday found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty "far outside the norm," leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.
A Lawton Taxidermist is celebrating another national championship added to his already impressive shelf of accomplishments.
The victim suffered several pelvic fractures, a punctured lung and nine broken ribs.
President Donald Trump says there's "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that's broken out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
