Medicine Park hosts community blood drive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Blood donors lined up Sunday at The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.



The center hosted a community blood drive for the first time.



Donors received free admission to the Aquarium.



Eric Edwards went to the enjoy the aquarium and give blood.



He said this small gesture can potentially save somebody's life.



"I kind of think of it as what if I was in the position where I needed blood?” said Edwards. “I would want people like the people coming out today donating and sacrificing their time and donating blood to help others. And in the meantime, the opportunity to take advantage of the aquarium and all it has to offer."



The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center plans to host another blood drive later this year.



