Medicine Park hosts community blood drive - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Medicine Park hosts community blood drive

[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Blood donors lined up Sunday at The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.


The center hosted a community blood drive for the first time.


Donors received free admission to the Aquarium.


Eric Edwards went to the enjoy the aquarium and give blood.


He said this small gesture can potentially save somebody's life.


"I kind of think of it as what if I was in the position where I needed blood? said Edwards. I would want people like the people coming out today donating and sacrificing their time and donating blood to help others. And in the meantime, the opportunity to take advantage of the aquarium and all it has to offer."

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center plans to host another blood drive later this year.
 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Experts: Violence the result of political pressure cooker

    Experts: Violence the result of political pressure cooker

    Sunday, August 13 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-13 22:17:02 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-08-14 03:48:39 GMT

    With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.

    With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.

  • Justin Thomas rallies to win the PGA Championship

    Justin Thomas rallies to win the PGA Championship

    Sunday, August 13 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-08-13 16:46:42 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-08-14 03:48:31 GMT

    Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.

    Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.

  • Crash suspect's ex-teacher says he idolized Hitler, Nazism

    Crash suspect's ex-teacher says he idolized Hitler, Nazism

    Sunday, August 13 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-08-13 06:36:55 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-08-14 03:48:20 GMT

    The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

    The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly