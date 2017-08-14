11-year-old Altus girl injured in crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

11-year-old Altus girl injured in crash

KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An 11-year-old girl from Altus is in critical condition after a four wheeler crash six miles south of Lone Wolf.
It happened Sunday afternoon near Hicks Mountain.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says something went wrong while taking a curve, and the girl crashed into a boat and trailer parked on the side of the road.
She was taken by helicopter to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City with multiple injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.

