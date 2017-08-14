11-year-old Altus girl injured in crash

Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.

The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.