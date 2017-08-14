Oklahoma authorities announce arrest in Chickasha homicide

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - Agents with Oklahoma's top law enforcement agency have made an arrest in the killing of a Chickasha man earlier this week.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Saturday that 28-year-old Steve Lail Jr. was taken into custody at his home near Blanchard just before midnight on Friday.

Lail is accused of fatally shooting Dan C. Beal III on Thursday, when local police responding to a home on a shots fired call discovered Beal's body.

The OSBI says in a statement that agents are still trying to determine why Lail killed Beal.

An attorney for Lail couldn't immediately be found Saturday.

