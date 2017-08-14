Man ordered to trial in 35-year-old Oklahoma cold case death

Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.
Heavy rains are to blame for a train derailment near Sallisaw. The Union Pacific train derailed early yesterday morning just north of Highway 64, about 160 miles east of Oklahoma City. Officials say the conductor reported seeing water on the tracks and the train derailed as he hit the brakes. The train had two locomotives, about a dozen cars, and carried liquid petroleum but there were no leaks. The two crew members on board were not hurt.
