Man ordered to trial in 35-year-old Oklahoma cold case death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A judge has ordered a 66-year-old man to trial in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Cuban immigrant in Oklahoma City 35 years ago.

Raul Sierra is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wilfredo Roberto Matos Osorio. Osorio's body was found next to a Pottawatomie County bridge on Nov. 28, 1982.

The state Medical Examiner's Office says Osorio died from a shotgun wound to the head. The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation says he was shot in Oklahoma City and his body dumped in Pottawatomie County.

Special Judge Mark McCormick ordered Sierra to trial on Friday following a preliminary hearing.

Sierra allegedly was involved with bringing cocaine and marijuana to Oklahoma City from Miami through drug runners, including Osorio. Sierra was arrested last year in New Orleans.

