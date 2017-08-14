Woman fatally shot during OKC home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a woman was fatally shot and a man was wounded during a home invasion robbery in southwest Oklahoma City.

The victims' names have not been released.

Lt. T.G. Childs told reporters three people forced their way into the home about 3 a.m. Sunday and opened fire.

Childs says the suspects eventually stole two vehicles from the home.

No arrests have been announced.

