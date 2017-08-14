Lane closures in Lawton may cause commute delays on Cache Rd - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Beginning August 14th, Northwest Cache Road will have multiple westbound lane closures near the 2600 block.

The road work is expected to continue until at least August 18th. Expect delays if traveling in this area during this time.

Use caution in road work areas.

