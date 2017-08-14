Woodward detective arrested by OSBI on allegations of child abuse

WOODWARD, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Woodward police detective Patrick Gandara over the weekend.

The District Attorney of Ellis County requested OSBI assistance following an allegation of sexual abuse on a child sometime in July of 2017.

Gandara, who has worked in law enforcement for nearly 25 years, was booked into the Ellis County Jail.

He is currently suspended with pay from the department.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.