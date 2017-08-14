Fidelity Communications system upgrade will cause temporary outages in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)— Fidelity Communications will break ground on System Upgrade Project in Lawton on August 14th. Fidelity Communications will replace 20-year-old technology with updated versions to improve service and reliability to Fidelity customers in the area.

“Fidelity’s commitment to providing superior customer service and innovative technologies is constant, and we believe that this full system upgrade will benefit our customers greatly,” Brian Alldredge, the Lawton General Manager at Fidelity Communications says.

Crews will be replacing every node and amplifier at scheduled times. There will be a brief series of outages for a minimum of two days throughout the night and some during daytime hours. Customers will be notified when the outage will occur in their area in order to have time to prepare.

For more information about the Lawton System Upgrade Project, visit www.fidelitycommunications.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.