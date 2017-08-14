OK nonprofit has $4,000 worth of clothes meant for foster kids stolen

SHAWNEE, OK (KSWO)- A local nonprofit organization says a thief in Shawnee stole thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing meant for foster children.

To date, Luggage with Love has served 750 kids in six Oklahoma counties. They had just stocked their storage unit in Shawnee to help volunteers get donations out to kids faster.

But when an employee went to check on the unit, they found that someone had cut the lock, stolen about $4,000 worth of clothes and shoes, and replaced the lock with a different one.

"I don't know why you would steal children's clothes unless you needed them… We're going to serve out of Norman just like we did when we started until we find a secure facility and just start over," Founder Marcie Carrico said. "We'll just pick up and go."

With more than 10,000 Oklahoma foster children in need, the group's founder says they won't let the burglary stop them.

However, no suspects have been named so far, and the storage facility did not have any security cameras.

