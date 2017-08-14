Heavy rains cause train derailment in Sallisaw

SALLISAW, OK (KSWO)- Heavy rains are to blame for a train derailment near Sallisaw. The Union Pacific train derailed early yesterday morning just north of Highway 64, about 160 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Officials say the conductor reported seeing water on the tracks and the train derailed as he hit the brakes. The train had two locomotives, about a dozen cars, and carried liquid petroleum but there were no leaks.

The two crew members on board were not hurt. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but residents were allowed to return by noon.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.