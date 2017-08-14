One hospitalized following rollover in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

One hospitalized following rollover in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- One person is in the hospital tonight, after rolling their car in Lawton. 

This happened right around 5 this afternoon on northeast Rogers Lane near Tortoise Drive. At this point, not much is known. 

We do know one person was hurt. But what led up to the crash is still under investigation. 

You can count on 7News to keep you updated with any new information as it becomes available. 

