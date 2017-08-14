Ringling robbery caught on camera

When it comes to the actual science of climate change, what President Trump and his cabinet say conflicts with what science, data and peer-reviewed studies show.
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
There are no watches or warnings connected to Hurricane Gert.
RINGLING, OK (KSWO) - Police are searching for whoever robbed the Markette of Ringling around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday. In the surveillance video, the suspect is dressed in heavy clothing, standing at the register. Ringling Police Chief Josh Steury said the robber demanded the money in the drawer telling the cashier "give me the money. I don't want to hurt you." while keeping one of his hands by his side implying he had a weapon. The cashier was shaken up after t...
