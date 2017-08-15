Family is shocked following attempted OKC bombing

SAYRE, OK (KSWO)- Today, we are hearing from the family of a man accused of trying to bomb a bank in downtown Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Jerry Drake Varnell of Sayre appeared in court yesterday, where he entered a not guilty plea. Authorities say he was arrested Saturday after he tried to detonate what he thought was a vehicle bomb at the Bancfirst building in downtown OKC.

According to court documents, he spoke with an undercover agent about the plans, saying he was anti-government and quote, "out for blood."

His great-great-aunt says the situation caught her off guard, adding that he was a sweet kid growing up.

"You just never dream of a kid you see growing up do something like this. Never would have dreamed it,” said June Varnell.

Someone identifying himself as the suspect's brother on Facebook said that Varnell is schizophrenic. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

