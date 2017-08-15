Two men treated for injuries following a rollover just outside of Geronimo

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Amazingly, two men walked away from a crash near Geronimo this morning. The crash occurred just before 8:00 a.m. on August 15th near US- 277.

A 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 was northbound on US-277 when it struck the rear portion of a 1994 Chevy Van. The van departed the roadway to the left, hit an embankment, and then rolled an unknown number of times. The truck also departed the roadway, struck the embankment and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its side.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers believe the cause of the collision is unsafe speed and inattention.

The driver of the Ram was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with internal injuries. The driver of the van was treated and released for a head injury at an urgent medicine establishment.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.