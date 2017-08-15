FBI: Man wanted in Louisiana bank robbery caught in Oklahoma

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The FBI says a 24-year-old man accused of robbing a Louisiana bank has been caught at a university in Oklahoma.

Jeffrey Sallet, special agent in charge in New Orleans, said in a news release Tuesday that Langston University police and FBI agents arrested Dillon Arnez Davis on Thursday in Langston, Oklahoma.

He says Davis is wanted in an Aug. 2 holdup at a Chase Bank branch in Kenner, a New Orleans suburb.

FBI spokesman Craig Betbeze (BET-buh-zee) says the arrest was at Langston University, but he cannot say whether Davis is a student there.

The FBI said Aug. 2 that the bank was robbed by a man who gave the teller a note, demanded money, got some, and left.

It said on Saturday that agents had a warrant for Davis.

