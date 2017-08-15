Blood Donors: “Beef Up the Blood Supply” Before Labor Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)– Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Lawton donor center, 211 SW A Street, will host a tailgate party for donors on Sept. 1st!

Between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donors will get their choice of OSU orange or OU crimson “Win From Within” T-shirt and all-beef hotdogs from the Oklahoma Beef Council.

Anyone who is healthy and age 16 or older can give blood. Each blood donation can save the lives of up to 3 Oklahomans.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to give blood, visit www.obi.org or call 1-877-340-8777.

