TIPS: Surviving the solar eclipse in your car

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma will experience an 80 to 90 percent obstruction of sunlight during lunch on Aug. 21. What should you do if you are commuting or traveling during that time?

“AAA recommends staying off the road during the eclipse. But if you have to drive keep sun visors and cell phones down to protect your eyes, don’t give in to the temptation to look at the sun, and avoid all distractions,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma.

AAA offers the following safety tips for during the eclipse:

Keep headlights on.

Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Don’t try to photograph or video the eclipse while driving.

Don’t pull over to the side of the road, highway or interstate to view the eclipse. Exit the roadway and park in a safe area.

Be alert to the possibility of distracted drivers swerving into your lane.

Be mindful of pedestrians that many be walking around with their eyes on the sky.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.