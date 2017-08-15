EPA and Tribal Officials Tour Tar Creek Superfund Site in NE OK

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- As part of the Tribal Lands Forum conference, officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency toured the Tar Creek Superfund site in Northeast Oklahoma, discussed progress on the site, and set future goals for the continuing cleanup.

Tar Creek, a former lead and zinc mine in Ottawa County, is one of the nation's oldest and most complex Superfund sites.

In addition to addressing mining waste and other environmental issues, the EPA plans to also clean up nearby residential properties and offer job training for area residents.

The state of Oklahoma, Quapaw Tribe, and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality will assist in oversight and cleanup efforts.

