Aviation, aerospace is Oklahoma’s 2nd-largest economic engine

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Aviation & Aerospace Economic Impact Study found that aviation and aerospace are now the second-largest economic engine in the state.

“The news could not be better as overall, aviation and aerospace, including commercial, general aviation, and military airports, and off-airport activity such as Boeing and NORDAM, are generating extraordinary economic activity annually... The study confirms what many of us have thought for some time - that the aviation and aerospace industry is one of the top economic engines in Oklahoma… The footprint of aviation and aerospace in our state has grown dramatically – 250 percent - in the more than 20 years since our last study,” Governor Mary Fallin said.

The study, coordinated by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC), shows that airports; off-airport aviation and aerospace businesses; and military aviation produce almost $44 billion in annual economic activity. That’s 206,000 jobs and an $11.7 billion payroll.

“Aviation and aerospace is extensive in Oklahoma – it includes the 109 public airports that comprise the state system, the tenants on those airports such as American Airlines and the FAA Monroney Aeronautical Center; the three Air Force bases; and off-airport aerospace businesses like Boeing, NORDAM, and FlightSafety,” OAC Director Victor Bird said. “Many of us knew aviation was big in Oklahoma, now we know just how big it is. This study provides the foundation for system planning and future investment in our airport system for decades to come.”

