Five cars leave the tracks in Indiahoma train derailment

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO) - A train derailed near Old US-62 and Indiahoma Road early Tuesday afternoon. A total of five cars left the tracks.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

