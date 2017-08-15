CU’s It’s MathE is a free mathematics and engineering enrichment program for middle school students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Attention parents of 6th through 8th graders! Registration is now open for Cameron University’s It’s MathE. The fun and exciting mathematics and engineering enrichment program takes place August 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It’s MathE encourages middle school students to take all the mathematics classes available to build a solid foundation in mathematics that will propel the students toward continued success in STEM-related fields. During It’s MathE, attendees will demonstrate algebra-based problem-solving skills, develop strategies to overcome obstacles, and participate in a rocket build and launch.

Registration is free and is limited to 100 participants. To register, email Irene Corriette at icorriet@cameron.edu or Dr. Sheila Youngblood at syoungbl@cameron.edu.

