CU’s It’s MathE is a free mathematics and engineering enrichment program for middle school students

The City of Lawton is asking for your help to catch people dumping old couches, junk or trash on other peoples property.
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.
