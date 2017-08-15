One person injured following rollover accident in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two vehicles were involved in an accident at I-44 and Gore Blvd this morning.

According to authorities with the Lawton Police Department, a Dodge Dart traveling westbound on Gore Blvd entered the intersection for the I-44 off ramp and struck a GMC Terrain that was turning from the exit ramp into eastbound Gore Blvd traffic. Police say the driver of the GMC Terrain believed that she had the right of way.

The GMC Terrain went about 25 feet and struck a curb. The momentum caused it to roll approximately 3/4 a turn.

The driver of the Dart suffered minor injuries.

