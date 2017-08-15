Boone-Apache Public Schools gives a sneak peek of the new Warrior Event Center

APACHE, OK (KSWO)- The town of Apache will no longer have to sit through hot basketball games, programs, or graduation!

Financed by a $12-million school bond passed in 2015, the Warrior Event Center is a multi-purpose facility with a gym, a stage, and an air conditioner! It can seat 1,100 people.

But the Warrior Event Center isn't the only project that's been worked on for the last two years. The district has a brand-new football concession/restroom facility and safe room classrooms at the elementary school.

The Superintendent of Boone-Apache Public Schools says there is nothing more important than student safety.

"Having the safe rooms easing your mind, storms start quite often in Apache, so we have room for all our students, and in the evening, we have room for community members as well."

The event center should be open by the end of September.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.