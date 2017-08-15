A 2nd man has been arrested in connection to a Chickasha homicide

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- Agents with Oklahoma's top law enforcement agency have made a second arrest in the killing of a Chickasha man earlier this week. Today, Chickasha police officers and investigators with the District 6 District Attorney’s Task Force arrested Rico Doss. Doss was arrested for robbery and murder in the second degree.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Saturday that 28-year-old Steve Lail Jr. was taken into custody at his home near Blanchard just before midnight on Friday.

Dan C. Beal III was found fatally shot on Thursday, when local police responding to a home on a shots fired call discovered Beal's body.

