Additional testing at the Lawton Police Dept reveals elevated levels of other contaminants

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- After the mold was found on July 31st, the City of Lawton hired the Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists to conduct additional testing for environmental contaminants on the 1st and 2nd floor of the Lawton Police Department.

The new study revealed elevated levels of Aspergillus/Penicillium in one first floor office and in the booking area of the jail located on the second floor, as well as abnormal levels of VOC (volatile, organic, compounds) in the booking area of the jail. There was no black mold found. Tec-An Inc. also tested for asbestos which was found on nine fittings of pipes in the department basement. They contained 3-10 percent asbestos.

OKNES recommends the removal of carpet and any water-damaged materials. Other recommendations include a non-toxic botanical solution in affected areas, dehumidifiers and the cleaning and general maintenance of facility ducts, coils, motors, and insulation. Recommended remediation services are scheduled to begin this week.

